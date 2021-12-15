MARKET NEWS

Dilip Joshi of 'Taarak Mehta' fame is father of the bride, shares note on daughter's wedding

Dilip Joshi of “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" fame described the joy he experienced as a parent in witnessing his daughter's wedding.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST
Dilip Joshi shared photos from his daughter's wedding. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by maakasamdilipjoshi)

Dilip Joshi shared photos from his daughter's wedding. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by maakasamdilipjoshi)


Dilip Joshi of sitcom “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" fame is an ecstatic father. The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news of his daughter’s wedding.

“Wishing my little girl, Niyati and the newest entrant to the family, my son, Yashowardhan, the very best and so much more on this amazing journey,” he wrote on Instagram.

Joshi, 53, also described the joy he experienced as a parent in witnessing the special moment.

“You can borrow feelings from songs and films, but when it all happens to you first-hand… that experience is unparalleled.”

The wedding of Niyati Joshi and Yashowardhan Mishra was held as per Gujarati traditions at the Taj hotel in Maharashtra’s Nashik. While the bride opted for a stunning, bright red saree draped in the Gujarati style, the groom wore an off-white sherwani.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Dilip Joshi (@maakasamdilipjoshi)

Dilip Joshi plays the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”, one of the longest running daily comedy shows in the world. The show, which started in 2008, and has completed over 3,300 episodes entered world of animation with “Taarak Mehta KKa Chhota Chashmah” earlier this year.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Dilip Joshi #Taarak Mehta Ka ooltah Chashmah
first published: Dec 15, 2021 11:15 am

