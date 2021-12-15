Dilip Joshi of 'Taarak Mehta' fame is father of the bride, shares note on daughter's wedding

Dilip Joshi shared photos from his daughter's wedding. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by maakasamdilipjoshi)

Dilip Joshi of sitcom “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" fame is an ecstatic father. The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news of his daughter’s wedding.

“Wishing my little girl, Niyati and the newest entrant to the family, my son, Yashowardhan, the very best and so much more on this amazing journey,” he wrote on Instagram.

Joshi, 53, also described the joy he experienced as a parent in witnessing the special moment.

“You can borrow feelings from songs and films, but when it all happens to you first-hand… that experience is unparalleled.”

The wedding of Niyati Joshi and Yashowardhan Mishra was held as per Gujarati traditions at the Taj hotel in Maharashtra’s Nashik. While the bride opted for a stunning, bright red saree draped in the Gujarati style, the groom wore an off-white sherwani.