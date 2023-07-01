Box office: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha starts weekend 1 with Rs 16 crore in the till

Kartik Aaryan as SatyaPrem and Kiara Advani as Katha.in SatyaPrem ki Katha. (Screen grab/ YouTube/ NadiadwalaGrandson)

Will SatyaPrem ki Katha emerge as another Bollywood success this season? Well, the start has been positive for director Sameer Vidwans's romantic drama starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The collections, too, are on the right path, if Thursday and Friday are any indication, which means it all boils down to the kind of momentum it can generate on Saturday-Sunday.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora, SatyaPrem ki Katha opened to Rs 9.25 crore on the partial holiday of Thursday (Eid) - a little better than the Rs 8 crore in Day 1 earnings that most analysts had expected. The second day earnings of Rs 7 crore were not surprising, given it was a Friday - a working day - and then films do take a dip in the next day when they see an unconventional release.

With Rs 16.25 crore in its kitty so far, what it needs to do now is go back to Thursday levels on Saturday, which means collect at least Rs 9 crore more. This could well have been a cakewalk for the Sameer Vidwans and Sajid Nadiadwala film, given the appreciation it is getting. However, with monsoon hitting the country and many key territories getting severely impacted by heavy rains, it’s going to be a wait-and-watch for how the rest of the weekend unfolds.

1920: Horrors of the Heart

Meanwhile, for holdover releases, the job has been done already. 1920: Horrors of the Heart managed to hang in there right through the week with around Rs 1 crore coming in every day till Thursday. That ensured first week collections of Rs 12.55 crore (across all languages) which set it up well in the profit zone since the costs had already been recovered through revenues from digital and satellite - the film was made with a budget of Rs 10 crore. In its second week, too, the Krishna Bhatt directed horror drama has managed decent count of shows and screens, as a result of which its box-office earnings currently stand at Rs 13.13 crore. The film should now cross 15 crores mark by close of second weekend and then aim for a lifetime of Rs 17-18 crore.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Meanwhile, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke continues to over-perform and that too by a distance, what with Rs 9.99 crore coming in the fourth week - better than the third week collections of Rs 9.54 crore, and that too with a massive Adipurush as competition. Now even in the fifth week, the film has retained a decent number of shows and screens which have ensured that it will continue to generate money at the box office. This was seen on Friday when Rs 63 lakh came in again, as a result of which the overall collection of the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer stands at Rs 83.16 crore*. The film would be aiming to come as close as possible to the Rs 85 crore mark before it steps into the weekdays.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources