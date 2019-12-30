2019 Recap | Hits, flops and Rs 100 crore club entrants: Here’s a list of records you need to know

Year 2018 was wonderful for Bollywood as for the first time, the Rs 3,500-crore mark was breached at the box office.

Now, 2019 has turned out to even better with Rs 4,300 crore having been generated from just 80 notable films.

Here’s a comparison between 2018 and 2019 on various factors:

Less releases, more earning

> As many as 80 notable Hindi films were released in 2019 as compared to 70 that were released in 2018.

> Rs 4,300 crore nett* came in as box office earnings. This is in comparison to the Rs 3,600 crore nett that was collected at the box office in 2018. (*assuming Good Newwz does a minimum business of Rs 150 crore)

> The top 11 films (War, Kabir Singh, Uri - The Surgical Strike, Bharat, Housefull 4, Mission Mangal, Kesari, Total Dhamaal, Chhichhore, Good Newwz and Dabangg 3) contributed 50 percent of these earnings. This is compared to the top nine films (Sanju, Padmaavat, 2.0 (Hindi), Race 3, Baaghi 2, Simmba, Thugs of Hindostan, Badhaai Ho and Stree) contributing 50 percent of these earnings in 2018.

More films in Rs 100, 200 and 300-crore clubs

> As many as 17 films entered the Rs 100, 200 and 300-crore clubs in 2019. These were War, Kabir Singh, Uri - The Surgical Strike, Bharat, Housefull 4, Mission Mangal, Kesari, Total Dhamaal, Chhichhore, Saaho, Dabangg 3, Good Newwz, Super 30, Dream Girl, Gully Boy, Bala and De De Pyaar De. In comparison, 13 films entered the Rs 100-crore club in 2018. These were Sanju, Padmaavat, 2.0 (Hindi), Race 3, Baaghi 2, Simmba, Thugs of Hindostan, Badhaai Ho, Stree, Raazi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Gold and Raid.

> One film (War) entered the Rs 300-crore club in 2019 as compared to two films – Sanju and Padmaavat – that achieved this milestone in 2018.

More hits, superhits and blockbusters

> There were two all-time blockbusters (Kabir Singh and Uri - The Surgical Strike) and two blockbusters (War and Mission Mangal) in 2019. In 2018, there was one all-time blockbuster (Sanju) and six blockbusters (Padmaavat, Baaghi 2, Badhaai Ho, Stree, Raazi and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety).

> As many as six superhits (Housefull 4, Chhichhore, Dream Girl, Bala, Luka Chuppi and Badla) released in 2019 as opposed to five superhits (2.0 (Hindi), Simmba, Satyameva Jayate, Veere Di Wedding and Andhadhun).

> As many as 10 hits (Bharat, Kesari, Total Dhamaal, Good Newwz, Super 30, Gully Boy, De De Pyaar De, Batla House, Pati Patni aur Who and Article 15), and two semi-hits (Saaho and Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi) released in 2019. There were five hits (Gold, Raid, Dhadak, 102 Not Out and Hichki) and three semi-hits (Sui Dhaaga - Made In India, Kedarnath, Parmanu - The Pokhran Story) in 2018.

More flops and disasters

> Eight films tuned out to be flops -- Kalank, PM Narendra Modi (starring Vivek Oberoi), Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, The Sky Is Pink, Jabariya Jodi, Section 375, Ujda Chaman and Arjun Patiala. In comparison, there were 11 films that flopped in 2018.

> As many as 14 notable films turned out to be disasters. These were Panipat, Pagalpanti, India's Most Wanted, Why Cheat India, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Sonchiriya, Arjun Patiala, Prasthanam, Khaandaani Shafakhaana, Notebook, The Body, The Zoya Factor, Lal Kaptaan and Motichoor Chaknachoor. There were 10 notable films that turned out to be disasters in 2018.

Better outcome for sequels/franchises

> Two sequels/franchises were hits (or more) -- Housefull 4 and Total Dhamaal. In 2018 also, two sequels/franchises were hits (or more) -- 2.0 (Hindi) and Baaghi 2.

> No sequel/franchise film flopped in 2019. This is compared to seven sequels/franchise films that flopped or turned out to be disasters in 2018 -- Race 3, Namaste England, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3, Hate Story IV, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and Vishwaroop 2.

More films with significant business

> As many as 25 films did business of Rs 50 crore or more in 2019. In 2018, 23 films had done so.

> As many as 32 films did business of Rs 30 crore or more in 2019. In 2018, 28 films had done so.

> As many as 70 films did business of Rs 1 crore or more in 2019. In 2018, 69 films had done so.