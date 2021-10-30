MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

PM Modi arrives in Vatican City to meet Pope Francis

At the Vatican, PM Modi was accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

PTI
October 30, 2021 / 01:03 PM IST
Source: ANI

Source: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived at the Vatican to call on Pope Francis, the first-ever one-to-one meeting with the head of the Catholic Church.

At the Vatican, Modi was accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

It is the first-ever one-to-one meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church.

Modi is also the first Indian Prime Minister Francis has met since becoming Pope in 2013.

The Prime Minister will also meet Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Vatican City State.

Close

Related stories

Ahead of the historic meeting, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday said that the Prime Minister will have a separate meeting with the Pope.

He will be meeting his holiness on a one-to-one basis, he said during a press conference in Rome.

Tomorrow, the Prime Minister will pay a call on His Holiness, Pope Francis at the Vatican City, and thereafter, he will attend G20 sessions, where he will also hold more bilateral meetings and we will continue to keep you informed, Shringla said.

The meeting could, after a certain period of time, be followed up by delegation-level talks, he said.

"The Vatican has not set an agenda. I believe, tradition is not to have an agenda when you discuss issues with His Holiness. And I think we would respect that. The Vatican has not set an agenda. I believe, tradition is not to have an agenda when you discuss issues with His Holiness."

"I am sure the issues would cover a range of areas of interest in terms of the general global perspectives and issues that are important to all of us, COVID-19, health issues, how we can work together to maintain peace and tranquility and this is something that, I think would be the general trend in the discussions," the Foreign Secretary added.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Pope Francis #Vatican City #World News
first published: Oct 30, 2021 01:03 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.