Coronavirus lockdown | Stone pelting in Gujarat as migrant workers clash with police

Violent clashes broke out in Gujarat’s Surat on May 4 after a group of migrant workers started pelting stones at policemen. The agitated workers had gathered outside the market area in the outskirts of Surat demanding they be sent home.

This is the fourth time migrant labourers, who work in the diamond and textile industries of Surat, took to the streets in protest. When the police reached the spot to quell the unrest, the protestors started attacking them with stones.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the police could be seen lathi charging the protestors and hurling tear gas shells to control the crowd.

Gujarat: A clash erupts between migrant workers & police in Surat. The workers are demanding that they be sent back to their native places.

One must note, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has already allowed the movement of stranded workers and students back to their native place. Most of these workers are from Uttar Pradesh and the Gujarat government is still in talks with the Yogi Adityanath government to facilitate their return. Until then they have been asked to be patient.

However, these workers are reportedly out of money and cannot sustain themselves any longer as they have not been paid their salaries for the past two months, Outlook India reported.

Similar protests had rocked Surat last week when labourers had gathered outside the offices of the Diamond Bourse and alleged that they were forced to work even during the nationwide lockdown. These poverty-stricken workers have been claiming they do not have the means to even feed themselves and demanded that authorities help them return home.

Gujarat is among India’s worst-hit states and has a COVID-19 tally of 5,428 at present; 290 patients have already died of the novel coronavirus disease in Gujarat.