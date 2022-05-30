Easing Curbs in Pics | Shanghai takes steps towards ending lockdown Shanghai took more gradual steps towards lifting its COVID-19 lockdown while Beijing was investigating cases where its strict curbs were affecting other medical treatments as China soldiered on with its uneven exit from restrictions.
Reuters
May 30, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST
Residents line up for nucleic acid tests on a street during lockdown, amid the outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 30. (Image: Reuters)
A man rides a bicycle at a closed temple during lockdown, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 30. (Image: Reuters)
A resident waits for nucleic acid tests at a closed residential area during lockdown, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 30. (Image: Reuters)
People wearing face masks line up outside a store of French luxury brand Celine, at a reopened shopping mall amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Shanghai, China May 29. (Image: Reuters)
A resident walks on a bridge during a lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 27. (Image: Reuters)
Residents chat through gaps in barriers at a closed residential area during lockdown, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 27. (Image: Reuters)
Men exercise at a closed residential area during lockdown, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 27. (Image: Reuters)
A worker in a protective suit passes food through a gap in the barrier at a residential area during lockdown, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 26. (Image: Reuters)
Worker in protective suits ride electric scooters across the street at a closed residential area during lockdown, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 26. (Image: Reuters)
A delivery worker rides an electric scooter across a main shopping area during lockdown, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 26. (Image: Reuters)