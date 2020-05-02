Coronavirus India News Live Updates | Coronavirus cases in India rises to 37,366, death toll now stands at 1,218
Highlights of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 35,043.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the 39th day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been further extended till May 17.
The government has extended the nationwide lockdown to contain coronavirus by two more weeks from May 4 onwards. The entire country has been colour coded into Red, Orange and Green Zones. The rules are the strictest in the Red Zone districts and progressively gets easier in the Orange and Green Zones.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 35,043. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 1,147. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 33.4 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 2.38 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK are the most-affected countries. Catch the latest updates here:
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates | India’s total COVID-19 confirmed cases rises to 37,336 out of which 26,167 cases are still active. 9,950 patients have been cured or discharged so far while the death toll has risen to 1,218 and one patient was moved out of the country.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Two US Congressmen, including an Indian-American, have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to ensure the United States leads the international efforts to develop and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine. In a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday, Congressmen Ami Bera and Ted Yoho urged the US to join the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), an international public-private partnership currently leading efforts to build an international vaccine cooperation mechanism.
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates | Lockdown 3.0: Liquor shops may open in orange, green zones
While standalone shops will be allowed to sell liquor in orange and green zones, persons visiting the shops will have to maintain a distance of at least six feet from each other.
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates | Till the time lockdown 3.0 is in place, i.e., until May 17, 2020, no person will be allowed to consume paan, gutka, or any tobacco product in public places.
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates | As per the new guidelines released by the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 1 for phase three of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, standalone alcohol shops in some areas may be allowed to operate while following strict social distancing orders. However, the final decision rests with the state governments.
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates | Lockdown extended: All you need to know about what is allowed, what is open & zonal activity
Want to know what you can or cannot do during the extended lockdown, which shops will remain open, what is allowed or which zone you fall in?
