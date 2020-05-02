App
May 02, 2020 08:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus India News Live Updates | Coronavirus cases in India rises to 37,366, death toll now stands at 1,218

Highlights of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 35,043.

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the 39th day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been further extended till May 17.

The government has extended the nationwide lockdown to contain coronavirus by two more weeks from May 4 onwards. The entire country has been colour coded into Red, Orange and Green Zones. The rules are the strictest in the Red Zone districts and progressively gets easier in the Orange and Green Zones.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 35,043. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at  1,147. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.

Globally, there have been over 33.4 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 2.38 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK are the most-affected countries. Catch the latest updates here:

