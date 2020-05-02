Coronavirus wrap May 2 | PM Modi meets FM Sitharaman for 2nd economic stimulus package; China reports one new COVID-19 case

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,223 and the number of cases climbed to 37,776 in the country on May 2, registering an increase of 71 deaths and a record jump of 2,411 cases in 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 26,565, while 10,017 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

"Thus, around 26.52 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

The total number of cases includes 111 foreign nationals.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

Globally, the number of cases has surpassed the 3.3 million mark while the death toll stands at 239,345, as per data provided by John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

Here are the key developments:

> Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman for second economic stimulus package.

> New York state schools and colleges to remain closed for remainder of academic year.

> Over 89,000 offences registered, and 17,000 people held in Maharashtra so far for violation of lockdown, police say.

> UNSC President Estonia calls Security Council's handling of COVID-19 "a shame".

> Armed forces in India make preparations to say 'thank you' to 'corona warriors' on May 3.

> China reports just one new COVID-19 case.

> As many as 56 COVID-19 patients discharged at a time from Thane hospital in Maharashtra, official says.

> SpiceJet operates maiden freighter flight to Bahrain carrying medical supplies.

> The US FDA gave emergency use authorisation for the use of investigational anti-viral Remdesivir in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

> US announces relaxations for H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants.

> Tariff on China for mishandling virus outbreak is 'certainly an option', US Predisent Donald Trump says.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy