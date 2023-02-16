Surat Textile Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.60 crore, up 952.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.60 crore in December 2022 up 952.86% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2022 up 305.35% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2022 up 405.88% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2021.

Surat Textile EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.

Surat Textile shares closed at 7.90 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.55% returns over the last 6 months and -54.60% over the last 12 months.