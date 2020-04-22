App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 09:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Police find unique ways to punish lockdown violators

Indore Police asked lockdown violators to do certain exercises as a form of punishment. In Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada, violators were told to write ‘sorry’ 500 times

Jagyaseni Biswas

Despite strict lockdown orders from the Centre, a number of people are stepping out for reasons other than procuring essential items or medical emergencies. Though the measures were implemented to ensure safety of the public and break the chain of transmission of the deadly novel coronavirus, people have been stepping out of their homes without any reason for the past one month.

While some citizens continue to flout lockdown orders, jeopardising the physical wellbeing of themselves and others, the police force across various states have come up with unique ways to drive home the message. Apart from these exercises acting as a deterrent, they have also amused netizens by punishing offenders effectively without resorting to violent means.

Let us take a look at some such incidents:

The most recent incident that came to fore was that of Indore Police making lockdown violators do exercises as a form of punishment. The video of the same was shared by news agency ANI and has went viral on social media.

In Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada, which has been declared as a coronavirus red zone, people who stepped out were told to write 'sorry' 500 times in the presence of the police.

Truant strollers in Kolkata were made to do squats and frog jumps.

Most reports of unique punishments have emerged from Maharashtra, the state that has reported maximum COVID-19 casualties in India. In Pune, lockdown violators were tasked with doing yoga on the road along with other exercises.

In Kondhwa region, nearly 100 people were caught violating the lockdown and were asked to do sit-ups and other exercises.

Thane Police, on the other hand, pulled a hilarious stunt by performing an 'aarti' to shame lockdown violators, the video of which had gone viral on social media too.

In Kolhapur district, the selfies of around 40 lockdown violators, who were caught by the police, was uploaded on the Facebook page of Kolhapur police. The police had created selfie points specifically for such people, where they were told to click the selfies. The pictures were shared with the message 'I am irresponsible, I am selfish'.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 09:06 pm

