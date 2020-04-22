Live now
Apr 22, 2020 08:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases near 20,000; death toll at 640
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 19,984.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the twenty-ninth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 19,984. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 640.
Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. Restrictions were eased in some non-hotspot areas of the country yesterday.Globally, there have been over 25.6 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 1.7 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK are the most-affected countries. The outbreak continues to have a major impact on the global economy. Catch the latest updates here:
3,870 COVID-19 patients cured, discharged so far: Health Ministry
15,474 reported active cases in India: Health Ministry
COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 640
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rise to 19,984
Countries with the highest confirmed cases: Latest numbers
Trump suspends issuing of new Green Cards for 60 days
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | With 5,218 confirmed cases so far, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country. The Union Health Ministry data suggests that while 722 COVID-19 patients have recovered, 251 have died.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country so far, according to latest data from the Union Health Ministry. They are followed by Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | JUST IN: As many as 3,870 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 15,474, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 640, the Union Health Ministry has said.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 19,984, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates | In a letter dated April 21, West Bengal’s Chief Secretary has told the Union Home Secretary: The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) had arrived without any prior consultation with us and, therefore, there was neither such opportunity to provide any logistic support as envisaged in the order dated April 19, 2020 nor the team asked for any help.
The IMCT had yesterday visited different parts of Kolkata, West Bengal 'to make an on-the-spot assessment of the implementation of the lockdown measures'. There were reports that the state government had barred the team from conducting the assessment. (Input from ANI)
Plan to use HCQ for COVID-19 treatment receives setback
The plan to use much touted anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for treating COVID-19 patients has received a setback with more deaths being reported among those who were given the drug, according to a report.
Another report suggests that there was insufficient clinical data to recommend or oppose use of HCQ.
President Donald Trump, who has been aggressively promoting the use of HCQ in treatment of COVID-19 patients, said that he would look into the reports. The US has stockpiled over 30 million doses of HCQ, a large chunk of which has been imported from India.
South Korea set to post largest GDP contraction since 2008: Reuters poll
South Korea's economy likely shrank at its sharpest pace since 2008 in the first quarter as the coronavirus health crisis ravaged business activity and global demand, a Reuters poll has shown.
GDP for the January-March is expected to have contracted a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent from the previous quarter, when it grew 1.3 percent, the median forecast from the survey of 10 economists showed. This would be the worst contraction since a 3.3 percent drop in the final quarter of 2008, and the first since the Sino-US trade war hit growth in the first quarter of 2019.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Countries with the highest confirmed cases
> United States: 8,24,438 confirmed cases (includes recoveries and deaths)
> Spain: 2,04,178 cases
> Italy: 1,83,957 cases
> France: 1,59,299 cases
> Germany: 1,48,453 cases
> United Kingdom: 1,30,175 cases
> Turkey: 95,591 cases
> Iran: 84,802 cases
> China: 83,861 cases
> Russia: 52,763 cases
(Source: Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, as of 7.35 am IST on April 22)