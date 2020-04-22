Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases near 20,000; death toll at 640

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the twenty-ninth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 19,984. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 640.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. Restrictions were eased in some non-hotspot areas of the country yesterday.

Globally, there have been over 25.6 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 1.7 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK are the most-affected countries. The outbreak continues to have a major impact on the global economy.