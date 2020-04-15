App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Charts | Economic impact of lockdown on Centre and states

Barclays research in its report on the Indian economy stated that the existing restrictions on movement are causing much more economic damage than anticipated.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

To combat the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, India extended the shutdown until May 3. The economy is bleeding due to the restrictions in place, which have affected all sectors.

Barclays research in a recent report estimated the economic loss at $234.4 billion (8.1 percent of GDP) from $120 billion estimated earlier. The British research firm revised its 2020 and FY21 GDP growth forecast further down to zero and 0.8 percent from 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent earlier, respectively.

Let’s study the impact of the lockdown on the Indian economy. Barclays expects a higher economic loss due to higher-than-expected output losses in the agriculture, utilities, construction, and wholesale and retail sectors.

Close

Cost of lockdown

related news

More urbanised states to register large economic losses due to the lockdown.

State-wise GSDP 15042020

The research firm expects inventory rebuilding and some release of pent-up consumption to boost demand in June and Q3 2020.

Ecnomic Activity

New forecasts show a bigger drop and shallower recovery.

GDP forecasts 15042020

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 02:46 pm

tags #Indian economy #Moneycontrol Datawatch

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.