Ashneer Grover recalls how he met his wife: 'When I saw her, I knew I wanted to marry her'

Ashneer and Madhuri Jain Grover met at a coaching class, the former BharatPe founder revealed in a podcast. (Image credit: Ashneer Grover/Instagram)

Ashneer Grover met his wife Madhuri Jain in a coaching centre and he immediately knew that she was the woman he wanted to marry, the former Shark Tank India judge and ex-BharatPe co-founder shared recently.

During a podcast of Vagerah Vagerah, Grover said that he joined a coaching class in his final year at IIT and he would always run late for the classes prompting him to take the next class where he met Jain.

"I would always run about 15 minutes late for my class and there was also some confusion about which batch I was in so most of the the time I would end up attending the wrong batch. She (Jain) was in that batch," Ashneer Grover said. "Something about her struck me and I knew that this is the woman I wanted to get married to."

Sharing more anecdotes about, Grover said that although he would keep asking Jain out for dates, initially she was very apprehensive of him. She also asked about "Ashnoor" to a college friend who used to be Grover's school friend.

"My friend told her it's 'Ashneer', not 'Ashnoor' and asked her to stay away from me. I got a very bad review" he said, adding that things eventually worked out in his favour. "I had even told my best friend that I will get married to her and that's how things turned out."

Madhuri Jain was the head of controls at BharatPe at the same time when Grover was on board as the fintech firm's co-founder. The couple left the company amid allegations of misappropriation of funds and authorisation of inflated bills, among other things.

They are currently working on their new start-up titled Third Unicorn.