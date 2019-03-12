App
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple's 2019 budget iPad to retain TouchID, headphone jack: Report

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Apple has announced an event on March 25 where the company is likely to announce new iPads alongside the video-streaming and news subscription services. A report states that Apple may retain the headphone jack and TouchID for its 2019 iPad.

According to Macotakara, the 2019 iPad would have the same design as that of its predecessor. Apple is not willing to make any major changes in the design for its entry-level iPads and would have the same enclosure as the 6th-generation iPad. This means the new iPad would have a 3.5mm headphone jack, TouchID, and the home button. In terms of screen size, Apple is yet to decide the display size, but previous reports suggest that the company would stretch the display up to 10-inches.

The news of Apple retaining the home button, TouchID and the headphone jack fall in line with previous reports of iOS 12.2 beta not having support for FaceID on the new iPad and iPad mini.

There have been several rumours about the launch of the new iPad and iPad mini 5. They would not have top-of-the-line specifications of the iPad Pro. It is not clear if the company would replace its proprietary lightning port with Type-C like it did on the iPad Pro 2018 lineup. Last year, Apple removed the headphone jack from its iPad Pro lineup and replaced the TouchID with FaceID. The iPad is said to get the faster A11 processor and support for Apple Pencil on the budget iPad.

Popular Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in his investor note stated that Apple would be launching new iPads and also update the iPad mini after four years. Apple has not updated the iPad mini since 2015 but dropped the price to $399, higher than the budget $329 9.7-inch iPad.

The updated hardware is expected to be launched on March 25 at the Steve Jobs Theatre where Apple may even launch the AirPods 2 and also revive the iPod touch. 
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 12:30 pm

