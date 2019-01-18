New budget iPads and Mini 5 coming this year: Report

Apple is rumoured to launch two new iOS devices in the first quarter of 2019, reported DigiTimes. The Cupertino-based company is going to launch two new entry-level iPads.

The report highlighted the stable shipments expectations of Apple’s touch panel suppliers, General Interface Solutions (GIS) and TPK Holding. The report also stated that the sources from the industry claimed that Taiwan-based GIS would supply over 40 percent of touch panels for the new iPad, while TPK Holdings along with China-based O-film Technology will fulfil 60 percent supply orders.

A China Times report last month stated that Apple is planning to launch new iPad Mini in the first half of 2019, and two new entry-level iPads with one of them featuring a 10-inch display and a narrower frame.

Both reports did not mention any details on other specifications. However, rumours in the past suggest that the iPad Mini 5 will have a vertical dual camera setup and have a headphone jack.

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo too had predicted that the next-generation iPad Mini 5 could be launched during Apple’s spring event later this year. He reported that the latest budget iPad offering by Apple would have upgraded internal hardware and an affordable display panel. Kuo's claims came in two months after a reports emerged that Apple has no plans to introduce the new iPad Mini 5 as it does not intend to launch smaller tablets anymore.

To recall, Apple has not updated the iPad Mini 4 since September 2015. However, it received a price cut in March 2017, where it was priced at $399. It has a 7.9-inch display with Apple’s A8 processor and a TouchID. The entry-level iPad has a 9.7-inch display and is powered by A10 fusion chip. The device was also upgraded last year to support the Apple Pencil. It costs $329.

The reports suggest that Apple will launch the new devices in March 2019. The tech giant has not sent any invites so far.