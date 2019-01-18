Apple may revive iPod Touch: Report

Once defined as a style-statement, iPod Touch is said to make a comeback this year. The launch of iPod Touch 7, if it happens, would mean that the revolutionary device gets an upgrade after four years.

Several suppliers say Apple may be working on the next-generation iPod Touch, according to Macotakara. The report does not provide any details on the specifications of the music device. “I heard from several suppliers of Apple who are listing in CES2019 that Apple might be developing iPod touch (7th generation) that takes over iPod touch (6th generation),” the report states.

Apple released the iPod Touch 6 in 2015 with the same specifications as of the iPhone 6. It featured a 4-inch display with Apple’s A8 chip. The music device also has an 8-MP camera at the back that is capable of recording videos at 1080p and slow-motion videos at 120fps.

Ben Geskin on Twitter created renders based on leaks and concepts and uploaded photos of the iPod touch having a 7-inch display with a pro-motion display of 120Hz.

It has been four years since Apple upgraded the device specifications or gave it a price-cut and is the oldest piece of hardware that the Cupertino-based company is currently selling. The device has since then died of neglect by consumers as many do not seem to want a separate device for music streaming.

Apple sells over 200 million devices annually, but the sales of the iPod touch seem to be very low. Apple may launch the updated iPod touch citing its continued push towards services like Apple Music.