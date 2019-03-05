Apple may launch new services with iPads, AirPods 2 on March 25: Report

Moneycontrol News

Apple is rumoured to hold an event on March 25 to launch upgraded devices along with new products and services. Buzzfeed reported that the event would be held at the Steve Jobs Theatre to unveil new Apple Subscription News service, iPads and much awaited AirPods 2.

Apple has had a history of unveiling new products in March. The Cupertino-based company has launched special spring events to reveal the iPhone SE, the budget $329 iPad as well as the 9.7-inch iPad Pro. This year, however, Apple has not sent invites till date. However, Buzzfeed stated that its sources claim Apple would be holding the event to launch news and magazine subscription services along with video streaming services. As per the report, Apple would also update the budget iPad and could even introduce an iPad mini 5.

Apple has been facing some issues with regards to revenue splitting with the publishers. For its premium Apple News Subscription service, the company is said to be partnering with different publishers like The New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, etc. The report stated that Apple has been demanded a revenue cut of 50 per cent from the service which has made the publishers a bit hesitant to finalise the deal.

Bloomberg reported that Apple would also unveil its long-rumoured video streaming service to take on Netflix, Hulu and others. It is reported that Apple has invested over a billion dollars to produce shows for its streaming service. The content would include at least 25 shows from various genres like drama, comedy, documentary, kids program, etc. Bloomberg reported that Apple is in talks with famous celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, J.J. Abrams and would invite to the event.