App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple may launch new services with iPads, AirPods 2 on March 25: Report

Apple has had a history of unveiling new products in March. This year, however, Apple has not sent invites yet

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News

Apple is rumoured to hold an event on March 25 to launch upgraded devices along with new products and services. Buzzfeed reported that the event would be held at the Steve Jobs Theatre to unveil new Apple Subscription News service, iPads and much awaited AirPods 2.

Apple has had a history of unveiling new products in March. The Cupertino-based company has launched special spring events to reveal the iPhone SE, the budget $329 iPad as well as the 9.7-inch iPad Pro. This year, however, Apple has not sent invites till date. However, Buzzfeed stated that its sources claim Apple would be holding the event to launch news and magazine subscription services along with video streaming services. As per the report, Apple would also update the budget iPad and could even introduce an iPad mini 5.

Apple has been facing some issues with regards to revenue splitting with the publishers. For its premium Apple News Subscription service, the company is said to be partnering with different publishers like The New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, etc. The report stated that Apple has been demanded a revenue cut of 50 per cent from the service which has made the publishers a bit hesitant to finalise the deal.

related news

Bloomberg reported that Apple would also unveil its long-rumoured video streaming service to take on Netflix, Hulu and others. It is reported that Apple has invested over a billion dollars to produce shows for its streaming service. The content would include at least 25 shows from various genres like drama, comedy, documentary, kids program, etc. Bloomberg reported that Apple is in talks with famous celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, J.J. Abrams and would invite to the event.

For iPads, Apple has already registered seven new models with the Eurasian Economic Commission. These include the WiFi and cellular variants. The iPad mini 5 too was spotted in the code which means Apple is working on updating the iPad mini 4 successor which was launched in 2015. There was even a mention of some of these iPads in iOS 12.2 public beta code as posted by developer Steve Troughton-Smith on Twitter. Apple may also launch the iPod touch 7, which was last updated in 2015.And finally, It is also rumoured that the AirPods 2 would be unveiled at the event. The AirPods 2 is rumoured to received wireless charging, a new finish and design along with new features like Hey Siri.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 04:34 pm

tags #AirPods 2 #Apple #Apple News Subscription Service #Apple Video streaming #ipad mini 5 #iPod touch 7 #new iPads

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Pak Used to Return Beheaded Bodies of Jawans, Now They Release Pilot ' ...

How to Train Your Dragon-The Hidden World to Hit Indian Theatres on Ma ...

India A and B Make Winning Start in U-19 Quadrangular

PM to Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone of Rs 5,010-cr Highway Projects ...

‘False Propaganda’: Navy Denies Pak Claim That it Stopped Submarin ...

India vs Australia | In Numbers: Records Tumble as Kohli Brings up 40t ...

After Data Breach, Naidu Does Not Deserve to Remain Andhra CM, Says Ja ...

Pakistan SC Bars Private Channels from Airing Indian Films, TV Shows

Mumbai Woman Makes Bomb Hoax Call to Settle Score After Argument in Go ...

Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron f ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

In Kerala's Chettikulangara Devi Temple, devotees set on defying ban o ...

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar's cop drama may break the monotony of Salma ...

IL&FS board charges 14 former directors of money laundering, criminal ...

Facebook working on 'enterprise editions' of its standalone Oculus VR ...

Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river m ...

As Narsingh Yadav doping saga inches closer to climax, a look at how t ...

Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Nagpur: Usman Khawa ...

Akshay Kumar to star in an Amazon Prime Original Series, tentatively t ...

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli smashes his 40th ODI century

Koffee With Karan: Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar, says she ...

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan and Remo D'Souza wrap London schedule o ...

Jonas Brothers collaborate with Amazon Studios for a documentary

Deepika Padukone declares Ranveer Singh is Husband No 1

Kangana Ranaut gifts herself some 'quiet' time ahead of her 32nd birth ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.