Apple AirPods 2 to release on March 25 with new design, features: Report

There have been several reports online about the AirPods 2 and the specifications that it would have. A new report suggests that Apple will release the second generation wireless earbuds on March 25 with many new features.According to XDA Developers writer Max Weinbach, the AirPods 2 would have a number of new features that includes full wireless charging within 15 minutes.
So the Apple news. AirPods wireless charging will happen. It will be VERY fast (0-100 in 15 minutes.) That speed is for the AirPods AND the case. It will probably use Qi charging.
There will be a downside though, the case will be bigger in one direction and heavier.— Max Weinbach (@mweinbachXDA) March 3, 2019
He stated that the speed of fast wireless charging includes the AirPods case and the wireless earbuds. However, to achieve the results, Weinbach stated that the case would be bigger and heavier. If the claim were valid, it would be a considerable improvement since the first generation AirPods already have a battery life of five hours plus 24 hours backup in the case. Weinbach further added that Apple would stick to Qi standards for wireless charging on the AirPods 2.
The addition of these new Qi coils would lead to a change in the design of the AirPods case, which would also work with first-generation AirPods. Weinbach stated that the case would be slightly more prominent in one direction, which would be marginal but noticeable.
They will have a VERY similar to the Apple Pencil 2. It will be a bit thicker so it will feel a bit different.— Max Weinbach (@mweinbachXDA) March 3, 2019
Speaking of Dark mode, one of the most anticipated features, Weinbach stated that there would be a slight delay in the rollout of the feature and Apple would release the feature in iOS 13.1. Apple is said to have facing issues in some of its apps and Weinbach stated that there is a slight chance of Apple releasing it in iOS 13 if the company can fix the issue in time.
The claims should be taken with a pinch of salt as Weinbach hasn’t had a good history with valid rumour claims. Apple is said to have an event on March 25 at the Steve Jobs Theatre where it would be launching the much rumoured web-series service along with the launch of hardware devices like AirPods 2 and updated iPads.
So iOS 13 will get a Dark Mode...
The issue is with release. There is a chance Apple delays it until iOS 13.1. That is the current state. It could be with the main release but it doesn't seem like it right now.
If something changes I will tell you all.
— Max Weinbach (@mweinbachXDA) February 23, 2019