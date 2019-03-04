Apple AirPods 2 to release on March 25 with new design, features: Report

There have been several reports online about the AirPods 2 and the specifications that it would have. A new report suggests that Apple will release the second generation wireless earbuds on March 25 with many new features.



There will be a downside though, the case will be bigger in one direction and heavier. — Max Weinbach (@mweinbachXDA) March 3, 2019

According to XDA Developers writer Max Weinbach, the AirPods 2 would have a number of new features that includes full wireless charging within 15 minutes.

He stated that the speed of fast wireless charging includes the AirPods case and the wireless earbuds. However, to achieve the results, Weinbach stated that the case would be bigger and heavier. If the claim were valid, it would be a considerable improvement since the first generation AirPods already have a battery life of five hours plus 24 hours backup in the case. Weinbach further added that Apple would stick to Qi standards for wireless charging on the AirPods 2.

The addition of these new Qi coils would lead to a change in the design of the AirPods case, which would also work with first-generation AirPods. Weinbach stated that the case would be slightly more prominent in one direction, which would be marginal but noticeable.

Weinbach also claims that the new wireless earbuds would be slightly thicker and would have the same touch and feel like the Apple Pencil 2.The Apple Pencil 2 has a less glossy and more matte finish, so as per the rumours, AirPods 2 would have the same appearance.

