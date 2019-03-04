App
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 12:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple AirPods 2 to release on March 25 with new design, features: Report

According to XDA Developers writer Max Weinbach, the AirPods 2 would have a number of new features that includes full wireless charging within 15 minutes.

Moneycontrol News
There have been several reports online about the AirPods 2 and the specifications that it would have. A new report suggests that Apple will release the second generation wireless earbuds on March 25 with many new features.

He stated that the speed of fast wireless charging includes the AirPods case and the wireless earbuds. However, to achieve the results, Weinbach stated that the case would be bigger and heavier. If the claim were valid, it would be a considerable improvement since the first generation AirPods already have a battery life of five hours plus 24 hours backup in the case. Weinbach further added that Apple would stick to Qi standards for wireless charging on the AirPods 2.

The addition of these new Qi coils would lead to a change in the design of the AirPods case, which would also work with first-generation AirPods. Weinbach stated that the case would be slightly more prominent in one direction, which would be marginal but noticeable. 

Weinbach also claims that the new wireless earbuds would be slightly thicker and would have the same touch and feel like the Apple Pencil 2.  The Apple Pencil 2 has a less glossy and more matte finish, so as per the rumours, AirPods 2 would have the same appearance.


Speaking of Dark mode, one of the most anticipated features, Weinbach stated that there would be a slight delay in the rollout of the feature and Apple would release the feature in iOS 13.1. Apple is said to have facing issues in some of its apps and Weinbach stated that there is a slight chance of Apple releasing it in iOS 13 if the company can fix the issue in time.
The claims should be taken with a pinch of salt as Weinbach hasn’t had a good history with valid rumour claims. Apple is said to have an event on March 25 at the Steve Jobs Theatre where it would be launching the much rumoured web-series service along with the launch of hardware devices like AirPods 2 and updated iPads. 
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 12:18 pm

tags #AirPods 2 #AirPods 2 features #AirPods 2 leaks #AirPods 2 rumours #AirPods 2 specifications #AirPods 2 wireless charging #Apple #Apple news #Apple updates #iOS 13 features #iOS dark mode

