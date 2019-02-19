Apple may launch AirPods 2 this year: Reports

Apple’s wireless earphones AirPods has been one of the best accessories in terms of sales and popularity for the company. Launched in September 2016, the company has not updated its wireless earphones nor decreased its price even has not hampered its sales. However, reports suggest that Apple would be launching the second-generation AirPods this year.



Some #AirPods2 details I got from a new and yet unconfirmed but seemingly reliable source. Thus, I can't vouch these at 100%...

- New wireless charging #AirPods Case to be launched soon BUT shipped with current AirPods

- Brand new AirPods + new color(s) likely unveiled this fall pic.twitter.com/eNYom3Xys6

— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) February 12, 2019

Onleaks tweeted that Apple might launch the AirPods 2 in new colours.

He stated that the leaks are from a 'seemingly reliable' source, but there's no guarantee of the leak to be true. The tweet also mentioned about a wireless charging case for the AirPods that could be used with the current generation device as well. This means the design of the wireless earphones would be the same as per the leaks. Previous leaks have stated that Apple would launch the AirPods 2 with ‘Hey Siri' feature. Users can activate Siri by just saying the two words.

Further, the upgrade could also involve a new finish in terms of coating. AirPods 2 could get a ‘non-slip’ surface with a black finish, just like the Apple Pencil 2. Other rumours stated the AirPods 2 would have better bass and health-related features like the heart-rate monitor.