you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple may launch AirPods 2 this year: Reports

Onleaks tweeted that Apple might launch the AirPods 2 in new colours.

Pranav Hegde
Apple’s wireless earphones AirPods has been one of the best accessories in terms of sales and popularity for the company. Launched in September 2016, the company has not updated its wireless earphones nor decreased its price even has not hampered its sales. However, reports suggest that Apple would be launching the second-generation AirPods this year.

Onleaks tweeted that Apple might launch the AirPods 2 in new colours.

He stated that the leaks are from a 'seemingly reliable' source, but there's no guarantee of the leak to be true. The tweet also mentioned about a wireless charging case for the AirPods that could be used with the current generation device as well. This means the design of the wireless earphones would be the same as per the leaks. Previous leaks have stated that Apple would launch the AirPods 2 with ‘Hey Siri' feature. Users can activate Siri by just saying the two words.

Further, the upgrade could also involve a new finish in terms of coating. AirPods 2 could get a ‘non-slip’ surface with a black finish, just like the Apple Pencil 2. Other rumours stated the AirPods 2 would have better bass and health-related features like the heart-rate monitor.

It was expected that AirPods 2 would release in the first half of 2019, but CNET reported that the new wireless earphones could be launched during the Apple Event in Fall, if not in March 2019. This means AirPods 2 would be launched along with Apple’s next iPhone.  Apple has not yet sent out press invitations for the March event, but the company has previously held March events for launching new iPads. The rumour could also fall in line with Apple planning to launch the iPad mini 5 and a new budget iPad. We will have to wait for Apple’s press invite which holds clues to what can consumers and tech enthusiast expect from the launch.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 11:24 am

tags #AirPods #AirPods 2 #Apple #Apple news #Apple rumours #wireless earphones

