PUBG Mobile India launch suspense gives rise to fake download links

PUBG Mobile India is confirmed to launch sometime soon in India. However, the developers are yet to announce the official launch date of the popular game that was banned by the Indian government earlier this year. Amid the anticipation and launch date rumours, fake PUBG Mobile India links have been spotted online.

PUBG Corporation, in November, had announced that PUBG Mobile India will be launching soon. The company would maximise data security for its players and adhere to the local regulations. At the time, the company did not reveal the launch date. However, reports speculating the launch date have been surfacing online. Several websites have also been posting fake PUBG Mobile India download links.

One needs to note that the PUBG Mobile India launch date is yet to be revealed and the game is not officially available in India. We would advise our readers to not download such links or third-party APK mirror files as they might contain malware that could steal user data without your knowledge.

PUBG Corporation had posted a teaser on the game’s official Indian Instagram handle that stated, “All New PUBG MOBILE coming to India. Share with your Squad mates NOW!” A report by Talk Esports stated that pre-registration for PUBG Mobile India is available on the TapTap store. The pre-registration is open for both iOS and Android users. You have to be a member of the TapTap community to pre-register for PUBG Mobile India.

Game developers had also said that PUBG Mobile India would feature customised in-game content to reflect “local needs”. The new changes coming to PUBG Mobile India will include clothing on new characters, green hit effects instead of red, and a virtual simulation training ground setting.