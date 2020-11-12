PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 08:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PUBG Mobile is making a comeback in India under a new avatar: All you need to know

The PUBG Corporation announced that the new game will be called PUBG Mobile India and has been created specifically for the Indian market.

Moneycontrol News

The PUBG Corporation is making a big push to bring PUBG Mobile back after it was banned by the government of India. The developers announced that the new game would be launched under the name PUBG Mobile India.

The PUBG Corporation announced that PUBG Mobile India had been created specifically for the Indian market. The announcement, as reported by Gadgets 360, said that the game would maximise data security for its players and adhere to the local regulations.

The report also said that the “PUBG Corporation states there will be regular audits and verifications on the storage systems that store the personal information of Indian users in order to make sure that the data is kept safe.”

The game developers shared that they will improve and customise in-game content to reflect “local needs”. The new changes coming to PUBG Mobile India will include clothing on new characters, green hit effects instead of red, and a virtual simulation training ground setting. A new feature will also be added to restrict game time for young players.

The PUBG Corporation and parent company Krafton are planning to make investments to the tune of USD 100 million in India to “cultivate the local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries”.

Lastly, the PUBG Corporation also plans on establishing a local office where it will hire over 100 employees to enhance the gaming experience by improving communications and services with players. The developers added; “In addition to establishing a local office, the company will look to actively collaborate and leverage local businesses to strengthen its gaming service.”

At the time of writing, no official release date for PUBG Mobile India was revealed. To recall, PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were two of the hundred-plus apps banned in India in early September. While the team at PUBG Mobile had announced that it would terminate access for users in India starting October 30, users who have the game pre-installed on iOS and Android are still able to play it.
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 08:07 pm

tags #gaming #India ban PubG #PUBG Mobile

