Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PUBG Mobile India: Returning players could get their old IDs, skin and all in-game purchases back

Older PUBG Mobile IDs will be transferred to the Indian version of the game, which means you won’t have to create a separate ID.

Moneycontrol News

PUBG Mobile is all set to make a come back in India by the end of 2020. We recently saw developers upload the first teaser of the game’s return in India. Developers have also confirmed that the game will be called PUBG Mobile India.

Now, we’ve got a new piece of information that will put a lot of PUBG Mobile players’ minds at ease. According to reports, older PUBG Mobile IDs will be transferred to the Indian version of the game, which means you won’t have to create a separate ID. Additionally, the report, by MySmartPrice, suggests the Indian version of the game will also run with the global PUBG IDs.

Other reports have also suggested that all skins and previous in-game purchases from the global version will be transferred to the PUBG Mobile India. This means players might be able to retrieve all in-game purchases when the game launches in India. PUBG Mobile India may also be different from the global version of the game.

While there is no confirmation of ID migration, it would make sense for the developers to move in this direction. Allowing players access to older IDs with all their prior rewards and purchases will be instrumental in luring players back to the game.

While PUBG Corporation has already released a teaser video for the game’s return in the country, it is yet to receive approval from Indian authorities. You can expect more information about an official launch date in the coming days.
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 01:07 pm

tags #India ban PubG #PUBG #PUBG Mobile

