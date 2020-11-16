PUBG Mobile India set for rollout; developers release yet another teaser

Last week, PUBG Corporation announced that PUBG Mobile was making a comeback in India soon. The game was banned in India early in September by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY).

The developers posted a teaser on the game’s official Indian Instagram handle that stated, “All New PUBG MOBILE coming to India. Share with your Squad mates NOW!”

Moreover, a new development suggests that the game may be arriving sooner than later. A report by Talk Esports states that pre-registration for the new PUBG Mobile game is available on the TapTap store. The pre-registration is open for both iOS and Android users. You have to be a member of the TapTap community to pre-register for PUBG Mobile India. Yes, the new version of the game is being called “PUBG Mobile India.”

Apart from the TapTap store pre-registration, the developers also released a short teaser for the game, further confirming a return to the country.

Now that pre-registrations for PUBG Mobile India has opened, you can expect the battle royale to show up on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store soon.