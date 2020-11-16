PUBG Mobile India set for rollout; developers release yet another teaser

Pre-registration for the new PUBG Mobile game is also available on the TapTap store.
Last week, PUBG Corporation announced that PUBG Mobile was making a comeback in India soon. The game was banned in India early in September by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY).
The developers posted a teaser on the game’s official Indian Instagram handle that stated, “All New PUBG MOBILE coming to India. Share with your Squad mates NOW!”
Moreover, a new development suggests that the game may be arriving sooner than later. A report by Talk Esports states that pre-registration for the new PUBG Mobile game is available on the TapTap store. The pre-registration is open for both iOS and Android users. You have to be a member of the TapTap community to pre-register for PUBG Mobile India. Yes, the new version of the game is being called “PUBG Mobile India.”
Apart from the TapTap store pre-registration, the developers also released a short teaser for the game, further confirming a return to the country.
Now that pre-registrations for PUBG Mobile India has opened, you can expect the battle royale to show up on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store soon.According to previous reports, game developers shared that they would improve and customise in-game content to reflect “local needs”. The new changes coming to PUBG Mobile India will include clothing on new characters, green hit effects instead of red, and a virtual simulation training ground setting. The battle royale is also expected to integrate a new feature aimed at restricting game time for young players.