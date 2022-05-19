English
    Bungie acquisition to make Sony more multiplatform: CEO

    Sony acquired game development studio Bungie for $3.6 billion in January

    Moneycontrol News
    May 19, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST
    (Image: PlayStation 3 controller)

    Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said that the acquisition of game development studio Bungie marked a major step in the company becoming more multiplatform.

    Last year, Sony Interactive Entertainment committed to bringing a slew of Sony first-party exclusives to PC, and hired Apple Arcade's former leader to build a new business unit, with the goal of adapting its popular franchises for mobile phones.

    Also Read: Sony readies for metaverse revolution with cross-platform push

    Earlier this year, Sony bought Bungie, best known for the Halo games and Destiny, for $3.6 billion. The company has previously been an independent subsidiary for both Microsoft and Activision.

    The purchase seemed to have been spurred by Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard for a jaw dropping $68.7 billion, which has now given the Redmond based technology and gaming giant exclusive rights to popular franchises like Call of Duty and The Elder Scrolls.

    Bungie will function as an independent development house and will continue to release its games on multiple platforms which include the Xbox, PC and mobile.

    Also Read: Sony aims to sell 18 million PS5 consoles this year amid China lockdown risk

    Yoshida also commented on Sony's recent interest in bringing its titles to PC, saying that the company will "provide access to its games to as many users as possible", and it will continue to roll out more first-party games on PC.

    In other news, Sony has revealed the first set of games that will be included in its remodelled subscription service PlayStation Plus that will go live in June. To find out more about the Indian pricing of the service, you can click here or click here.



    Tags: #Microsoft #mobile gaming #PC #PlayStation Plus #Sony #Sony PlayStation #Steam #Xbox
    first published: May 19, 2022 02:01 pm
