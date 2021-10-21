God of War 2018 is coming to PC: Here are the details

Get ready Boy!

The PlayStation 4 exclusive, God of War (2018) will now be making its way to PC. Sony has officially confirmed a PC port for the smash-hit game that won plaudits from critics and fans alike.

In a blog post announcing the port, Sony said that the title had already sold 19.5 million copies since launch and the primary goal was to "highlight the exceptional content the team created and leverage the powerful hardware that the platform offers to create a uniquely breathtaking and high-performance version of the game."

The game will feature 4K support and unlocked framerates on the PC Port. God of War PC will also have a wide variety of graphical presets and options including higher resolution shadows, improved screen-space reflections and improvements to ambient occlusion with GTAO and SSAO.

The title will also support Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) that is available on RTX cards. Other options include 21:9 ultra-widescreen support.

"From the heart-pumping clashes in combat to the quiet moments where you can take in the otherworldly beauty of the Norse wilds across the Nine Realms," reads the blog post.

"Our panoramic widescreen support will make every moment feel more like a truly theatrical experience."

Full support for keyboard and mouse bindings is also promised along with DualShock 4 and DualSense wireless controller support. People who purchase the title on PC will also get access to exclusive skins and armour sets to use in-game.

The game will release on January 14, 2022. It is currently up for pre-order on Steam and Epic Games Store for Rs 3,299.