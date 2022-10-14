English
    Spider-Man: Miles Morales coming to PC on November 18

    The PC Port will have enhanced visuals and support Nvidia's DLSS 3

    Moneycontrol News
    October 14, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Sony/Marvel)

    The PC port of Spider Man: Miles Morales will launch on Steam and Epic Games Store on November 18. Insomniac, the developers behind the game, and Nixxes, the studio handling the PC port, have confirmed that the release will have enhanced visuals and support Nvidia's DLSS 3 technology.

    The game was originally released for Sony's PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2020. The enhanced PC port will feature a full suite of graphics options, unlocked framerates, and full support for Nvidia technologies like DLSS 2, DLSS 3, DLAA and Nvidia Reflex.

    The port also supports AMD's FSR 2.1 image scaling technology as well as Intel's XeSS and IGTI. Miles Morales will also feature full support for raytracing, if you happen to have the hardware.

    Besides this is ultra-wide monitor support, including ratios such as 16:9, 16:10, 21:9 and 48:9 triple monitor setups with Nvidia Surround and AMD Eyefinity. Being a PC port, it has full keyboard and mouse support as well as controller support.

    "Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC features many enhancements, customizable settings and support for a broad range of hardware configurations, all the way from high-end PCs to portable PC gaming devices," said Julian Huijbregts, community manager, Nixxes Software in a blog post.

    "The game features options for ray-traced reflections with a variety of quality levels and newly added ray-traced shadows for outdoor light cast by the sun and the moon. This enables realistic shadows with natural gradients in softness and further enhances the visual fidelity of Marvel’s New York," Huijbregts added.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AMD #Intel #Marvel #NVIDIA #Sony PlayStation 4 #Sony PlayStation 5 #Spider-Man #Spider-Man: Miles Morales
    first published: Oct 14, 2022 12:33 pm
