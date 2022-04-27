Sony PlayStation Plus India pricing officially confirmed: All you need to know

(Image Courtesy: Sony PlayStation)

Sony has officially dropped the pricing of its PlayStation Plus service in India. The subscription service for the PlayStation will be available in three tiers in the country – Essential, Extra, and Deluxe.

The PlayStation Plus Essential service is currently available to Indian users and offers access to multiplayer gaming as well as one PS5 (Review) game and two PS4 games every month. The other two tiers offer access to more games, but first, let’s take a look at their pricing.

Sony PlayStation Plus India Pricing

The PlayStation Plus Essential costs Rs 499 a month, Rs 1,199 for three months, or Rs 2,999 for 12 months.

The PlayStation Plus Extra costs Rs 749 a month, Rs 1,999 for three months, or Rs 4,999 for 12 months.

The PlayStation Plus Deluxe costs Rs 849 a month, Rs 2,299 for three months, or Rs 5,749 for 12 months.

The PlayStation Plus Extra offers all the benefits of the Essential subscription, while also providing players access to a catalogue of hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games. Lastly, the PS Plus Deluxe subscription offers access to a Classic Catalog that offers access to iconic titles from the era of the original PlayStation, PS2, and PSP.

Additionally, you also get the benefits of the Extra and Essential service with the Deluxe subscription. It will also offer access to game trials, allowing players to briefly test games before buying them. The Deluxe service is very similar to Microsoft’s Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Reports also suggest that users on the basic (Essential) PlayStation Plus plan who subscribed before the service changed will be able to upgrade to the higher tiers by paying the difference in pricing.





