English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Pro Masters Virtual: Watch today Mr. Somasundaram on Gold Investment
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Sony PlayStation Plus India pricing officially confirmed: All you need to know

    The subscription service for the PlayStation will be available in three tiers in the country – Essential, Extra, and Deluxe.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 27, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Sony PlayStation)

    (Image Courtesy: Sony PlayStation)

    Sony has officially dropped the pricing of its PlayStation Plus service in India. The subscription service for the PlayStation will be available in three tiers in the country – Essential, Extra, and Deluxe.

    The PlayStation Plus Essential service is currently available to Indian users and offers access to multiplayer gaming as well as one PS5 (Review) game and two PS4 games every month. The other two tiers offer access to more games, but first, let’s take a look at their pricing.

    Sony PlayStation Plus India Pricing

    The PlayStation Plus Essential costs Rs 499 a month, Rs 1,199 for three months, or Rs 2,999 for 12 months.

    The PlayStation Plus Extra costs Rs 749 a month, Rs 1,999 for three months, or Rs 4,999 for 12 months.

    Close

    Related stories

    The PlayStation Plus Deluxe costs Rs 849 a month, Rs 2,299 for three months, or Rs 5,749 for 12 months.

    The PlayStation Plus Extra offers all the benefits of the Essential subscription, while also providing players access to a catalogue of hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games. Lastly, the PS Plus Deluxe subscription offers access to a Classic Catalog that offers access to iconic titles from the era of the original PlayStation, PS2, and PSP.

    Additionally, you also get the benefits of the Extra and Essential service with the Deluxe subscription. It will also offer access to game trials, allowing players to briefly test games before buying them. The Deluxe service is very similar to Microsoft’s Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

    Reports also suggest that users on the basic (Essential) PlayStation Plus plan who subscribed before the service changed will be able to upgrade to the higher tiers by paying the difference in pricing.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #gaming #Microsoft Xbox #PlayStation #PlayStation Plus #Sony
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 01:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.