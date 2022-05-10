English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Sony aims to sell 18 million PS5 consoles this year amid China lockdown risk

    The Japanese company, however, warned that it could be forced to revise that production target if any new lockdowns in China to control the spread of COVID-19 make component procurement difficult.

    Reuters
    May 10, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Source: Reuters

    Sony Group Corp on Tuesday said it planned to sell 18 million PlayStation 5 consoles this business year as robust game sales helped it more than double fourth-quarter operating profit.

    The Japanese company, however, warned that it could be forced to revise that production target if any new lockdowns in China to control the spread of COVID-19 make component procurement difficult.

    "What I can say now is that we can procure enough components for 18 million units," Hiroki Totoki, Sony's chief financial officer, said at a press briefing.

    Sony is using its popular PlayStation 5 games console to encourage online game downloads and sign-ups for subscription services. Last business year it sold 11.5 million units as it struggled like other consumer electronic companies with COVID 19 supply chain disruptions.

    In a shift away from traditional hardware such as TVs, the company is also expanding its software business, announcing in February the acquisition of Bungle Inc, the creator of the "Halo" videogame for $3.6 billion.

    Close

    Related stories

    Sony's profit for the three months to March 31 rose to 138.6 billion yen ($1.06 billion) from 66.5 billion yen a year earlier. It was, however, lower than an average 147 billion yen profit estimate from 10 analyst surveyed by Refinitiv.

    Earnings at its gaming and network services business almost tripled in the quarter to 55.6 billion yen. This business year Sony expects profits from the unit to fall 12% as it invests in game development and spends on acquisitions.

    For the full that ended March 31, earnings were also boosted by movie unit profits from the success of the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" movie.

    This business year, the Japanese company forecast operating profit to fall to 1.16 trillion yen from 1.2 trillion yen. That prediction is lower than a mean 1.21 trillion yen profit based on forecasts from 23 analysts, Refinitiv data showed.

    Sony on Tuesday also announced that it will buy up to 200 billion of its own shares over the next twelve months to avoid dilution of its shares from stock option compensation plans.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #China #lockdown #PS5 #Sony #World News
    first published: May 10, 2022 02:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.