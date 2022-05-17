English
    Sony details the first games to arrive as part of new PlayStation Plus subscription service

    Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Assassins Creed Valhalla and the PS5 version of Demon's Souls are included

    Moneycontrol News
    May 17, 2022 / 02:31 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Sony PlayStation)

    Sony has officially listed the first set of games to arrive as part of its new PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscription services, and the line-up is impressive.

    As part of the PlayStation Extra and Premium tiers, users will have access to first party PlayStation 4 titles like Bloodborne, Days Gone, God of War, Gravity Rush Remastered, Gravity Rush 2, Infamous First Light, Infamous Second Son, Horizon Zero Dawn, Marvel's Spider Man and Spider Man: Miles Morales, the entirety of the Uncharted series and more.

    Also Read: Sony PlayStation Plus India pricing officially confirmed: All you need to know

    As for PlayStation 5 first party titles, you will get Returnal, the Demon's Souls remake, and PS5 versions of Death Stranding: Director's Cut and Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut among others.

    Sony will be including Third-party titles as well, like Assassins Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 3, Far Cry 4, Final Fantasy XV, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Mortal Kombat 11, Red Dead Redemption 2, NBA 2K22, Control: Ultimate Edition and more.

    Close

    For the PlayStation Plus Deluxe tier, several classic games will be added to the list like the PSOne classic Ape Escape, Syphon Filter, Hot Shots Golf, Jumping Flash! and more.

    There will also be PlayStation 4 remasters of classic games such as the Jak and Daxter games, Rogue Galaxy, Wild Arms 3, Ape Escape 2, Arc the Lad, Dark Cloud and Dark Cloud 2, Siren and more.

    Several classic third-party titles from the PSOne and PlayStation 2 era will also be on the list such as Tekken 2, Worms Armageddon, Bulletstrom, Kingdoms of Amalur, LEGO Harry Potter and more.

    Also Read: Sony PlayStation 5 gets variable refresh rate support, but there's a catch

    Users on the Premium Tier will be able to stream PlayStation 3 games using a PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. This list will include classic PS3 titles such as the original version of Demon's Souls, Crash Commando, the two Infamous games, Ratchet and Clank's PS3 trilogy, Resistance 3, Puppeteer, Super Stardust HD and more.

    To check out the full list of all the games that will be included at launch, click here.



    Tags: #PlayStation Plus #Sony #Sony PlayStation #Sony PlayStation 2 #Sony PlayStation 3 #Sony PlayStation 4 #Sony PlayStation 5
    first published: May 17, 2022 02:31 pm
