Sony PlayStation Showcase: All big announcements

Big announcements and some big surprises

The Sony PlayStation showcase dropped some big announcements and some big surprises. Sony kicked things off by unveiling a long rumoured title.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Yup, It's finally official! The classic RPG is coming back with a new coat of paint. It will be released for the PlayStation 5 and PC, though it will be a timed exclusive for Sony's console at launch.

Bioware, the creators of Mass Effect who developed the original, will not be returning for the remake. Instead, Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games have the reins on this one.

Project EVE

The flashy hack and slash action game that combines the best of titles like Devil May Cry and Bayonetta looks great and promises to be a fun romp.

Forspoken

Being developed by Luminous Productions, the new trailer for the PS5 exclusive showed off the game's fast paced movement and combat. It will launch in Spring next year.

Alan Wake Remastered

One of the worst kept secrets in recent times, Remedy's Alan Wake will soon be remastered. It's due out later this year and will be released on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S and on PC via the Epic Games Store.

Ghostwire Tokyo

Unlike the other games on this list, we already know a bit about Ghostwire Tokyo. Announced as part of Bethesda's E3 showcase in 2019, we finally got a gameplay trailer for the title at Sony's event.

Being developed at Tango Gameworks, the studio behind The Evil Within series, Ghostwire Tokyo will come out for the PC and PS5 sometime in 2022.

Uncharted 4: A thief's end and Uncharted: The lost legacy are coming to PC

The two most recent titles in Sony's successful Uncharted franchise will be making their way to PC as part of a remastered collection for the windows platform and PS5. It will release early next year.

Gran Turismo 7 is coming in March next year

The next instalment of Sony's pinnacle realistic racing sim will be releasing on March 4, 2022. Here is a new trailer to keep you satiated till then.

Insomniac Games is working on the sequel to their Spider-Man game and a new one starring Wolverine

Sony announced a sequel to the smash hit Spider-Man was on its way and will still be helmed by Insomniac. What was a surprise was the reveal of another title being worked on at the studio, starring Wolverine.

God of War: Ragnarok

Kratos and Atreus are back in a brand new trailer that shows what they have been up to since the last game.