COVID-19 vaccine certificates not to carry PM Modi's photo in poll-bound states: Health Ministry

The COVID-19 vaccination certificates will not carry pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poll-bound states and Union Territory, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided, in accordance with directives of the Election Commission (EC) of India.

The ministry has introduced filters on CoWin website to mask the PM’s photo on the vaccination certificates meant for distribution in the poll-bound states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

This comes after the poll panel had last week sought the response of the ministry to find out the “factual position” on the plaint filed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the use of Prime Minister Modi’s picture on COVID-19 vaccine certificates. In its complaint, the TMC had accused PM Modi of stealing the due credit from frontline workers such as doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers.

The elections in these states will take place between March 27 and April 29 and the results will be announced on May 2. The Election Model Code of Conduct in these states and the UT came into being on February 26, the day the poll schedule was announced.

On March 9, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to the EC informing that the directions of the commission will be complied with promptly.

“Thereafter, necessary filters in Co-WIN have been applied for the vaccination centres situated in the four states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Union Territory of Puducherry, as suggested by the Commission,” the letter said.