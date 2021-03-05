EC seeks Health Ministry response after PM Modi’s photo appears on COVID-19 vaccine certificate

Representational Image (Reuters)

The Election Commission has sought the response of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to find out the “factual position” on the plaint filed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture on COVID-19 vaccine certificates.

The ruling party of West Bengal had filed the complaint with the poll panel alleging the use of PM Modi’s photos violates the model code of conduct (MCC) set by the EC.

A report by The Indian Express quoted an EC official as saying: “We want to ascertain the facts first. For instance, whether these certificates are indeed being distributed on the instructions of the Health Ministry. As a matter of routine, we always seek a response from all the involved parties in such complaints.”

The poll panel has reportedly also sought a response on the matter from the state Chief Electoral Officer.

Based on the CEO’s report, the EC will decide further course of action, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier this week, Trinamool leaders had moved the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer claiming the use of the Prime Minister’s picture on COVID-19 vaccine certificates amounted to “blatant misuse of official machinery."

Senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim had told the media that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the star campaigner of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021, “using his photo in vaccination certificates is akin to influencing voters and violates the model code of conduct."

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh junked the allegations as “baseless” stating the coronavirus vaccination drive had begun way before the dates of the assembly elections were announced.

Notably, the model code came into force on February 26, after the Election Commission announced elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry.