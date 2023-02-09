English
    In photos: Top 10 NBA scorers of all time

    LeBron James has surpassed the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to make NBA history. Take a look at other star players.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST
    Image: Reuters
    1/10
    Top scorer: LeBron James of Los Angeles Lakers. Score: 38,388 points. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Second spot: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
    2/10
    Second spot: Veteran Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (right). Score: 38,387. Played for: The Bucks and LA Lakers. (Image credit: AFP)
    Third:
    3/10
    Third: Karl Malone. Score: 38,928. Played for: Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers. (Image credit: AFP)
    Kobe
    4/10
    Fourth spot: Kobe Bryant. Score: 33,643. Team: Los Angeles Lakers. (Image credit: AFP)
    5/10
    Fifth: Michael Jordan (left). Score: 32,292. Teams: Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards. (Image credit: AFP)
    Fifth: Dirk Nowitzki.
    6/10
    Sixth: Dirk Nowitzki. Score: 31,560. Teams: DJK Würzburg and Dallas Maverick. (Image credit: AFP)
    Seventh: Wilt Chamberlain
    7/10
    Seventh: Wilt Chamberlain. Score: 31,419. Teams: Philadelphia/ San Francisco Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers. (Image credit: AFP)
    Eighth: Shaquille O'Neal
    8/10
    Eighth: Shaquille O'Neal. Score: 28,596. Teams: Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. (Image credit: AFP)
    Ninth: Carmelo Anthony
    9/10
    Ninth: Carmelo Anthony. Score: 28,289. Team: Los Angeles Lakers. (Image credit: AFP)
    Tenth: Moses Malone
    10/10
    Tenth: Moses Malone. Score: 27,409. Team: Philadelphia 76ers. (Image credit: AFP)