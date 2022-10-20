In Pics | Heavy rain creates havoc in Bengaluru: Roads flooded, cars damaged

As heavy rain battered the capital of Karnataka, a wall collapsed near Majestic bus stand. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

Some vehicles were damaged after the wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Bengaluru. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

Heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening led to waterlogged roads in parts of Bengaluru. (Image credit: east_bengaluru/Twitter)

Visuals of flooded Bellandur were shared on social media. Many office-goers have been asked to work from home. (Image credit: Bearded_Brahmin/Twitter)

Meanwhile, two-wheelers were seen almost completely submerged in water in footage reportedly shot at Sultanpet. (Image credit: CitizenKamran/Twitter)