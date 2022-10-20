English
    In Pics | Heavy rain creates havoc in Bengaluru: Roads flooded, cars damaged

    Heavy rainfall lashed Bengaluru on Wednesday night, resulting in flooded roads, damaged cars and power outage in several parts of the city.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 20, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
    1 cars damaged bengaluru rains
    As heavy rain battered the capital of Karnataka, a wall collapsed near Majestic bus stand. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)
    2 cars bengaluru rains
    Some vehicles were damaged after the wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Bengaluru. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)
    3 Bengaluru floods
    Heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening led to waterlogged roads in parts of Bengaluru. (Image credit: east_bengaluru/Twitter)
    4 Bengaluru bellandur waterlogging
    Visuals of flooded Bellandur were shared on social media. Many office-goers have been asked to work from home. (Image credit: Bearded_Brahmin/Twitter)
    5 bengaluru floods
    Meanwhile, two-wheelers were seen almost completely submerged in water in footage reportedly shot at Sultanpet. (Image credit: CitizenKamran/Twitter)
    6 bengaluru rains

    Wednesday’s rainfall resulted in waterlogging, incidents of tree fall, damage to certain infrastructure and power outage in several parts, reports PTI. (Image credit: BengalureansCom/Twitter)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bengaluru #Bengaluru rain
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 10:47 am
