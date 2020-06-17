App
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | What are the symptoms and causes of depression? Here’s all you need to know about clinical depression

There are many possible causes of depression including faulty mood regulation by the brain, genetic vulnerability, stressful life events, medications and medical problems

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Depression is more than just sadness, it’s a mental disorder that makes is impossible for the affected person to get through daily life. Clinical depression is more than simply feeling unhappy or fed up for a few days. Let’s take a look at its complexities, the science behind it, and how to cope with it. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/10

Depression is more than just sadness, it’s a mental disorder that makes is impossible for the affected person to get through daily life. Clinical depression is more than simply feeling unhappy or fed up for a few days. Let’s take a look at its complexities, the science behind it, and how to cope with it. (Image: News18 Creative)

How bad clinical depression can be? (Image: News18 Creative)
2/10

How bad clinical depression can be? (Image: News18 Creative)

What does it feel to be depressed? (Image: News18 Creative)
3/10

What does it feel to be depressed? (Image: News18 Creative)

How to know if I’m depressed or it is just a phase? (Image: News18 Creative)
4/10

How to know if I’m depressed or it is just a phase? (Image: News18 Creative)

Does depression also have physical symptoms? (Image: News18 Creative)
5/10

Does depression also have physical symptoms? (Image: News18 Creative)

Does it affect a person’s social behaviour? (Image: News18 Creative)
6/10

Does it affect a person’s social behaviour? (Image: News18 Creative)

There are many possible causes of depression including faulty mood regulation by the brain, genetic vulnerability, stressful life events, medications and medical problems. It is believed that several of these forces interact to bring on depression. (Image: News18 Creative)
7/10

There are many possible causes of depression including faulty mood regulation by the brain, genetic vulnerability, stressful life events, medications and medical problems. It is believed that several of these forces interact to bring on depression. (Image: News18 Creative)

What causes depression? (Image: News18 Creative)
8/10

What causes depression? (Image: News18 Creative)

What triggers a depressive episode? (Image: News18 Creative)
9/10

What triggers a depressive episode? (Image: News18 Creative)

When to seek treatment? (Image: News18 Creative)
10/10

When to seek treatment? (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 06:48 pm

tags #clinical depression #depression #Health #mental health #Slideshow #World News

