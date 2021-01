WhatsApp privacy policy updated recently has created quite some stir on the internet. The new update provides additional information on WhatsApp services and how the app processes user data. Following the announcement, there has been confusion on how actually the new terms will work. WhatsApp has now officially clarified some of the queries and addressed some rumours. The messaging app states that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook cannot see your messages or hear your calls. It also does not keep a log of the people a user calls or messages. For more details, click here