OnePlus Band launched in India to take on Xiaomi Mi Band 5 and other budget smart bands under Rs 2,500

OnePlus Band price in India and specifications have been unveiled. The company’s first smart band has been launched in India to compete against the likes of Xiaomi Mi Band 5 and other budget smart bands under Rs 2,500 in India. OnePlus Band sale in India starts on January 12 for Red Cable Club members, whereas others can get their OnePlus Band hands on starting January 13.

OnePlus Band price in India

The OnePlus Band India price has been set at Rs 2,499. As stated above, the OnePlus smart band will be available for purchase via the OnePlus India website, OnePlus Store app, Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus exclusive offline stores from January 13. OnePlus Red Cable Club members can get an early access to the OnePlus Band starting January 12 at 9 am.

The fitness band comes in Black colour. OnePlus Band straps will be sold separately in Navy and Tangerine Gray for Rs 399 each.

OnePlus Band specifications

OnePlus Band features a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with a 126*294 resolution. The OnePlus smart band comes with a bunch of sensors, including a bloody oxygen sensor, optical heart rate sensor, gyroscope, and a three-axis accelerometer.

The budget smart band under Rs 2,500 in India also comes with 13 workout modes. The list of modes includes Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga, and Free Training.

The smart band offers features like real-time notifications, incoming call alerts, music playback controls, etc.

The OnePlus Band also comes with an IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. Alongside heart rate monitoring system and blood oxygen saturation monitor (SpO2), the OnePlus Band also offers sleep tracking support. All the readings can be monitored on the OnePlus Health App. The same app can be used to customise watch faces.

The device comes with a 100 mAh battery claimed to offer up to 14 days worth of juice.

OnePlus Band supports devices running on Android 6.0 and newer. The company will bring support for the OnePlus Health app on iOS/ iPhone in the coming weeks. The OnePlus Band weighs 22.6 grams and measures 40.4*17.6*11.95mm.