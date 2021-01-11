MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
EXCLUSIVE :Join ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ on Jan 11 @ 12pm and 3pm as thought-leaders discuss how to build a new sustainability roadmap
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

OnePlus Band launched in India to take on Xiaomi Mi Band 5 and other budget smart bands under Rs 2,500

The OnePlus Band India price has been set at Rs 2,499.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2021 / 12:58 PM IST

OnePlus Band price in India and specifications have been unveiled. The company’s first smart band has been launched in India to compete against the likes of Xiaomi Mi Band 5 and other budget smart bands under Rs 2,500 in India. OnePlus Band sale in India starts on January 12 for Red Cable Club members, whereas others can get their OnePlus Band hands on starting January 13.

OnePlus Band price in India 

The OnePlus Band India price has been set at Rs 2,499. As stated above, the OnePlus smart band will be available for purchase via the OnePlus India website, OnePlus Store app, Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus exclusive offline stores from January 13. OnePlus Red Cable Club members can get an early access to the OnePlus Band starting January 12 at 9 am.

The fitness band comes in Black colour. OnePlus Band straps will be sold separately in Navy and Tangerine Gray for Rs 399 each.

OnePlus Band specifications

Close

Related stories

OnePlus Band features a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with a 126*294 resolution. The OnePlus smart band comes with a bunch of sensors, including a bloody oxygen sensor, optical heart rate sensor, gyroscope, and a three-axis accelerometer.

The budget smart band under Rs 2,500 in India also comes with 13 workout modes. The list of modes includes Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga, and Free Training.

The smart band offers features like real-time notifications, incoming call alerts, music playback controls, etc.

The OnePlus Band also comes with an IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. Alongside heart rate monitoring system and blood oxygen saturation monitor (SpO2), the OnePlus Band also offers sleep tracking support. All the readings can be monitored on the OnePlus Health App. The same app can be used to customise watch faces.

The device comes with a 100 mAh battery claimed to offer up to 14 days worth of juice.

OnePlus Band supports devices running on Android 6.0 and newer. The company will bring support for the OnePlus Health app on iOS/ iPhone in the coming weeks. The OnePlus Band weighs 22.6 grams and measures 40.4*17.6*11.95mm.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #OnePlus #smart bands
first published: Jan 11, 2021 12:58 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.