Samsung Galaxy S21 series India price and specifications announced: Check details here

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launched at Galaxy Unpacked 2021 is making its way soon to the Indian market. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 comprise of top-of-the-line hardware. Samsung Galaxy S21 series India price has been announced. The flagship smartphone series will go on sale starting January 29 in India. Here is the official Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21+, and Samsung Galaxy S21 price in India.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series price in India

Samsung Galaxy S21 series India price starts at Rs 69,999.

The standard Samsung Galaxy S21 price in India is set at Rs 69,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 73,999

Samsung Galaxy S21+ India price starts at Rs 81,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 85,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price in India starts at Rs 1,05,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 512GB Galaxy S21 Ultra price is set at Rs 1,16,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will come in Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom White, and Phantom Pink. The Galaxy S21+ will be available in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet. The Galaxy S21 Ultra comes in Phantom Silver and Phantom Black.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series sale in India

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 go on sale in India starting January 29, with pre-orders starting January 15. The smartphones will be available on sale via Flipkart, Amazon India, Samsung e-store, and across major online and offline retailers.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series specifications

The Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, whereas the Galaxy S21+ comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen. The top-end Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with a bigger 6.8-inch adaptive 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S21 series packs an Exynos 2100 SoC in India.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra has a 108MP quad-camera setup, whereas the other two models come with a 12MP triple-camera module.