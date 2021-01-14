MARKET NEWS

Samsung Galaxy S20 series price in India dropped ahead of Galaxy S21 launch event

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series India price has been dropped by up to Rs 15,991.

Moneycontrol News
January 14, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch event will begin today at 8 pm IST. Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series India price announcement, the company has slashed the Galaxy S20 series price in India. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series India price has been dropped by up to Rs 15,991. Here is the latest Samsung Galaxy S20 series price in India.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series price in India

Samsung Galaxy S20 price in India now starts at Rs 49,990. The smartphone was previously available for Rs 59,490.

The Galaxy S20+ has received a massive price cut. The Galaxy S21+ price in India is set at Rs 56,999, as opposed to the previous price tag of Rs 72,990.

The top-end Galaxy S20 Ultra India price starts at Rs 76,999. The smartphone has received a Rs 10,000 price drop in India.

According to 91Mobiles, the price cuts will be available only till January 31. The reduced price is also said to be limited to the offline market. The online prices for some models continues to remain the same.

The Galaxy S20 series India price drop comes during the Galaxy S21 series launch event. The company will host the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 launch on January 14 at 8 pm IST.

Samsung will also unveil the Galaxy Buds Pro at the Galaxy S21 launch event.
first published: Jan 14, 2021 10:11 am

