Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch today: Everything you need to know ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 launch today at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series price and specifications have been leaked multiple times ahead of the official launch. Samsung will announce the official pricing and availability details at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 launch event. Before the Galaxy S21 series launch event begins, here is everything you need to know about the Samsung flagship smartphone series.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch on January 14

Samsung will host the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 virtually where it will unveil the Galaxy S21 series. The company is scheduled to begin the Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch live stream at 8 pm IST.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series price (rumored)

The rumor mill suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S21 price will start at €879 (roughly Rs 79,000). For the price, users will get 128GB of internal memory. There is likely a 256GB storage variant as well.

The Galaxy S21+ price in Europe is said to start at €1049 (roughly Rs 94,500) for the 128GB storage option. The 256GB storage option will be priced at €1099 (roughly Rs 98,500).

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price will start at €1399 (roughly Rs 1,26,000) for the 128GB model. Samsung is expected to launch the device in 256GB and 512GB storage options as well.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 India price is expected to be relatively lesser than the European pricing. Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S21 price in India shortly after the global unveiling.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series India sale

Samsung has already started taking the Galaxy S21 series pre-orders in India ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2021. Customers in India can pre-book the Galaxy S21 series before January 14 by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000. Customers who pre-reserve the next Galaxy flagship will get a cover worth Rs 3,849 for free.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series specifications (rumored)

The Galaxy S21 series specifications are no mystery. Ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 launch event, details about the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 specifications have been leaked multiple times.

Tipster Evan Blass has now confirmed the Samsung Galaxy S21 series specifications hours before the launch.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will have a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, whereas the Galaxy S21+ will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ panel. Both the models will come with a Dynamic AMOLED flat-screen and support up to 120Hz refresh rate support. The top-end Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch WQHD+ display. It will have an adaptive 120Hz LPTO panel, which will adjust the refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the task. The display will also have a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus found on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G.

At the back, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra camera will come with some major upgrades. It will have a 108MP f/1.8 primary lens, a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, a 10MP f/2.4, 3x optical telephoto, and a 10MP f/4.9,10x optical "super" telephoto lens. Samsung is said to have added 130 percent larger pixels and dual pixel autofocus on both the 3x and 10x optical lens. The Ultra model is also likely to feature 100x Space Zoom and come with laser autofocus. For selfies, it will have a 40MP f/2.2 front camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will come with a triple-camera setup. As per the Galaxy S21 leaked images, the camera module blends in with the aesthetics of the phone with the flash shifted to the side. The two smartphones will feature a 12MP f/1.8 primary lens, a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, and a 64MP f/2.0 telephoto camera at the back. For selfies, the two smartphones will have a 10MP f/2.2 front camera.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S21 series will come with an Exynos 2100 processor. The Ultra model will come with 12GB/ 16GB RAM options and 128GB/ 256GB/ 512GB of internal storage.

The other two models will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB internal memory.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will pack a 4,000 mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S21+ will have a 4,800 mAh cell. The top-end Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a 5,000 mAh battery. All three smartphones will support 25W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and wireless PowerShare. Samsung will not add the Galaxy S21 charger inside the box.

As expected, the three smartphones will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out-of-the-box. Galaxy S21 Ultra is tipped to come with S Pen support. However, unlike the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Review), there will not be a dedicated slot for S Pen on Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will come in Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom White, and Phantom Pink. The Galaxy S21+ will be available in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will only come in Phantom Silver and Phantom Black.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra will weigh 228 grams, whereas the Galaxy S21+ will weigh 202 grams. The standard Galaxy S21 will weigh 171 grams. All three devices will come with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.