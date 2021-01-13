MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21 retail box image leaked; no charging adapter and earphones confirmed

Samsung is taking a page out of its arch-rival Apple’s playbook and not shipping the charging adapter with the Galaxy S21 series

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch is scheduled for January 14 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021. Ahead of the launch, details of the three Galaxy S21 smartphones - Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 - have leaked multiple times. Adding to the leaks is an update on the Samsung Galaxy S21 retail box. Images leaked by tipster Roland Quandt from WinFuture confirm that the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will not come with a charging adapter.

Rumours of Samsung not shipping a charging adapter with the Galaxy S21 series have been floating around for quite some time. The latest development from Quandt confirms these rumours. Leaked images reveal the compact size of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21 retail box. 

Galaxy_S21

The boxes are much smaller in size compared to the predecessor - The Galaxy S20 series - and do not come with the charging adapter. The tipster notes that Samsung will include a Quick Start guide, SIM ejector, and USB Type-C charging cable with the Galaxy S21 series. This also means that Samsung will not pack the AKG earphones inside the box.

Samsung is taking a page out of its arch-rival Apple’s playbook. Samsung is expected to play the "saving the environment" card as part of its cost-cutting measures -- the same as Apple. The South Korean giant also deleted a social media post that mocked Apple for removing the charging adapter from the iPhone 12 retail box. 

Close

Related stories

Also check: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 price, specifications, and everything we know

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi also ditched the charging adapter with the Mi 11. However, unlike Apple, the company gave users an option to bundle the fast charger for free with the device. It is unknown if Samsung will opt for a similar move while playing the environment card.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch event will be live-streamed at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 18. The Unpacked 2021 event live-stream is scheduled to start at 8 pm IST.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy S21 #Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra #Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Jan 13, 2021 10:26 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.