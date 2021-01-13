Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21 retail box image leaked; no charging adapter and earphones confirmed

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch is scheduled for January 14 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021. Ahead of the launch, details of the three Galaxy S21 smartphones - Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 - have leaked multiple times. Adding to the leaks is an update on the Samsung Galaxy S21 retail box. Images leaked by tipster Roland Quandt from WinFuture confirm that the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will not come with a charging adapter.

Rumours of Samsung not shipping a charging adapter with the Galaxy S21 series have been floating around for quite some time. The latest development from Quandt confirms these rumours. Leaked images reveal the compact size of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21 retail box.

The boxes are much smaller in size compared to the predecessor - The Galaxy S20 series - and do not come with the charging adapter. The tipster notes that Samsung will include a Quick Start guide, SIM ejector, and USB Type-C charging cable with the Galaxy S21 series. This also means that Samsung will not pack the AKG earphones inside the box.

Samsung is taking a page out of its arch-rival Apple’s playbook. Samsung is expected to play the "saving the environment" card as part of its cost-cutting measures -- the same as Apple. The South Korean giant also deleted a social media post that mocked Apple for removing the charging adapter from the iPhone 12 retail box.

Also check: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 price, specifications, and everything we know

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi also ditched the charging adapter with the Mi 11. However, unlike Apple, the company gave users an option to bundle the fast charger for free with the device. It is unknown if Samsung will opt for a similar move while playing the environment card.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch event will be live-streamed at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 18. The Unpacked 2021 event live-stream is scheduled to start at 8 pm IST.