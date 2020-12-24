MARKET NEWS

Ahead of Galaxy S21 series launch, Samsung deletes Facebook post mocking Apple for removing charger from iPhone 12 box

Samsung deleted a social media post mocking Apple, amid speculation that it is shipping the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra without a charging adapter and earphones.

Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2020 / 09:08 AM IST
Representative image: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung has deleted a social media post that mocked its arch-rival Apple for removing the charging adapter from the iPhone 12 retail box. The South Korean tech giant took down the Facebook post amid rumours that it will follow Apple’s steps and remove the charging adapter from the box for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

The Facebook post by Samsung Caribbean, uploaded on the same day as the iPhone 12 launch, featured an image of a charger with the caption: “Included with your Galaxy”. First spotted by Hindustan Times Tech, the post is now no longer available on the page.

The advertisement by Samsung mocked Apple for not shipping a charger with the iPhone 12 series. “Your #Galaxy does give you what you are looking for. From the most basic as a charger, to the best camera, battery, performance, memory, and even 120Hz screen on a smartphone,” the deleted post read.

This comes amid speculation that Samsung is shipping the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra without a charging adapter and earphones. While the reason behind the move is unclear, Samsung is expected to play the "saving the environment" card as part of its cost-cutting measures -- the same as Apple.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S21 series price, specifications, and everything else we know so far

This is not the first time Samsung has deleted a post mocking Apple before following the Cupertino giant’s smartphone practice. In 2019, Samsung had deleted its ‘Ingenius’ ad series from YouTube. The South Korean company had taken a dig when Apple removed the 3.5mm jack from iPhone 7. However, the company quietly took down the ads soon after the Note 10 series launch.
TAGS: #Apple #Samsung #smartphones #Technology
first published: Dec 24, 2020 09:05 am

