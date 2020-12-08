Samsung Galaxy S21 trio may not have a charger and earphones in the box

Last week we got an in-depth look at the next-gen Snapdragon 888 chipset, and since then the list of devices and rumours surrounding those devices have been continuously popping up. The latest one is in regard to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

We previously reported that Samsung was contemplating shipping the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra without a charger and earphones in the box. However, the decision at the time was not finalized. Now that Apple has already made the move, there are new rumours that the South Korean tech giant is following suit.

A report by Tecnoblog suggests that the Galaxy S21 trio has been certified for sale in Brazil by the country's regulatory agency Anatel. There’s an explicit notice that says the Galaxy S21 series will not be marketed with a charger or earphones.

The report suggests that Samsung is taking a page out of Apple’s playbook. And this isn’t the first time Apple has kickstarted a popular trend. Remember when the Cupertino-based tech giant first removed the 3.5mm headphone jack only to be mocked by Android phonemakers. However, a couple of years on, and the headphone jack is absent on almost all flagship devices.

With this new move, manufacturers will be touting their commitment to the environment by reducing e-waste, although we assume that’s not the only motive. We are yet to see if other OEMs will follow suit, especially considering so many Chinese brands have been touting super-fast charging speeds, upwards of 100W. We’ll just have to wait and see.