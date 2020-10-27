After Apple, Samsung likely to ship phones without charger, earphones from next year

Samsung might go the Apple-way and ship the Galaxy S21 series without any accessories in the box. According to a new report, the company is considering leaving out accessories and only including a USB Type-C cable inside the Galaxy S21 series retail box.

Samsung still has not made the decision on shipping the charger and earphones with the Galaxy S21 series, according to Android Authority, citing a piece from a South Korean news outlet. With the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Review), the company packs a fast charger, a USB Type-C cable, and wired earphones along with some documentation paper.

The final call will be made as Samsung gets closer to the Galaxy S21 series launch date. Removing the charger and other accessories will help Samsung shrink the retail box, thus reducing costs revolving around the logistics. More importantly, the move could also help reduce electronic waste as several smartphone users already have a charging adapter.

The move could also draw some criticism as it can come across as a cost-saving measure hiding under the environment angle.

Apple was criticised on social media for not shipping the iPhone 12 with a charger and earphones. Netizens also complained that not many users would have a USB Type-C charger and would need to spend an additional amount to use the in-box USB Type-C to Lightning cable that Apple provides with the iPhone 12 models.