This is why Apple won't be giving you a charging adapter and earphones with iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 series has been launched. Under the new iPhone 12 series, Apple has launched the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. While the new iPhones come with a bunch of upgrades and features, Apple has also removed a couple of key essentials for environmental causes - the charging adapter and the EarPods.

At the Hi, Speed Apple event, the company said that it would not include the power charger or earbuds with the iPhone 12 to reduce carbon emissions.

Removing the accessories from the iPhone 12 box will significantly help reduce the size of the shipping box.

It will also help Apple save 2 million metric tons of carbon annually, helping it reach its goal of going carbon neutral by 2030.

Apple will continue providing a USB Type-C to Lightning cable with the iPhone 12.

Lisa Jackson, VP at Apple, said that there are already 2 billion power adapters in the world already, and shipping new adapters with the iPhone 12 only adds to the waste. Further, more and more customers are switching to wireless charging, Jackson said during the iPhone 12 launch keynote.

Users can rely on their old charging adapters and EarPods or can buy them separately from Apple or third-party sellers.

While the move may have been for environmental causes, it is likely to draw some criticism from customers.