Xiaomi goes the Apple way, removes charger from Mi 11 for the environment

Notably, Xiaomi had trolled Apple for not providing the charging adapter with its latest flagship.

Moneycontrol News
December 27, 2020 / 10:17 AM IST

Xiaomi Mi 11 launch is scheduled for December 28. Ahead of the launch, the company, as it typically does, has teased some of the flagship’s features. An announcement made by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun ahead of the Mi 11 launch has taken many by surprise. Xiaomi Mi 11 box will not come with a charging adapter.

Jun broke the news on Weibo, stating that the move would be beneficial for the environment. He also gave the first look at the Mi 11 retail box, which is smaller in size than its predecessor.

Also Read: Mi 11 specifications confirmed ahead of December 28 launch event

The move comes after US tech giant Apple removed the charging adapter from the iPhone 12 (Review) box. Notably, Xiaomi had trolled Apple for not providing the charging adapter with its latest flagship.

Xiaomi is not the only one to follow Apple. South Korea’s Samsung is likely to ditch the charging adapter from its upcoming Galaxy S21 series. Samsung has also deleted a social media post that mocked its arch-rival Apple for removing the charging adapter from the iPhone 12 retail box. The Facebook post by Samsung Caribbean, uploaded on the same day as the iPhone 12 launch, featured an image of a charger with the caption: “Included with your Galaxy”. 

While the reason behind the move is unclear, Samsung is expected to play the "saving the environment" card as part of its cost-cutting measures -- the same as Apple. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S21 series price, specifications, and everything else we know so far
Moneycontrol News
first published: Dec 27, 2020 10:17 am

