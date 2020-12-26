MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Xiaomi Mi 11 specifications confirmed; leaked images reveal design ahead of December 28 event

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun took to Weibo to confirm some of the Mi 11 specifications.

Moneycontrol News
December 26, 2020 / 12:21 PM IST

Xiaomi is gearing up for the Mi 11 launch on December 28. Ahead of the Mi 11 launch event, Xiaomi has confirmed some of the specifications of its upcoming flagship. The design and colour options of Mi 11 have also been leaked. 

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun took to Weibo to confirm some of the Mi 11 specifications. The Xiaomi flagship smartphone will come with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Review) was the first smartphone to feature what is claimed to be the toughest Gorilla Glass to date. 

Mi 11 will feature a curved Super AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. The company also said that the Mi 11 display features a new display tech that is as expensive as mainstream TV screens. 

Leaked images on Weibo revealed the Mi 11 camera module design. The smartphone sports a squarish camera module with a triple-camera setup and LED flash. Two out of the three sensors are large in size. The Mi 11 camera will come with an improved 108MP sensor. 

Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Mi 11 will come a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The leaked images reveal that the flagship processor will be paired with 12GB RAM. The device will run on MiUi 12 out of the box. It will come in four colours – White, Black, Purple, and Light Blue. 

Close

Related stories

 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Dec 26, 2020 12:21 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.