Xiaomi Mi 11 specifications confirmed; leaked images reveal design ahead of December 28 event

Xiaomi is gearing up for the Mi 11 launch on December 28. Ahead of the Mi 11 launch event, Xiaomi has confirmed some of the specifications of its upcoming flagship. The design and colour options of Mi 11 have also been leaked.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun took to Weibo to confirm some of the Mi 11 specifications. The Xiaomi flagship smartphone will come with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Review) was the first smartphone to feature what is claimed to be the toughest Gorilla Glass to date.

Mi 11 will feature a curved Super AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. The company also said that the Mi 11 display features a new display tech that is as expensive as mainstream TV screens.

Leaked images on Weibo revealed the Mi 11 camera module design. The smartphone sports a squarish camera module with a triple-camera setup and LED flash. Two out of the three sensors are large in size. The Mi 11 camera will come with an improved 108MP sensor.

Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Mi 11 will come a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The leaked images reveal that the flagship processor will be paired with 12GB RAM. The device will run on MiUi 12 out of the box. It will come in four colours – White, Black, Purple, and Light Blue.