Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Samsung to unveil Galaxy Buds Pro at Galaxy S21 launch event today

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch event starts today at 8 pm IST at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series price and specifications have leaked multiple times so far. While the main highlight of the event is the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, the company will also launch a new truly wireless earbuds (TWS) called Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. Details on the Galaxy Buds Pro specifications have been leaked ahead of the Galaxy S21 launch event.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro images have been leaked by tipster Evan Blass hours before the launch. The product images give us a first look at the Galaxy Buds Pro and also reveal some key details.

The buds will come in an oval-shaped design, whereas the charging case design will be similar to the Galaxy Buds Live. Samsung will launch the Galaxy Buds Pro in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Violet colour options.

According to a previous report, the upcoming truly wireless earbuds from Samsung are said to come with features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and 3D spatial audio. The audio product will support multiple levels of Active Noise Cancellation, voice detection feature, seamless connection, and 3D spatial audio with head tracking.

The report further mentions that the Galaxy Buds Pro will come with 11mm bass drivers and 6.5mm tweeters with coaxial dual speakers.

The Galaxy Buds Pro, with the charging case, will offer a battery life of up to 28 hours on a single charge. This is approximately 20 percent more than the Galaxy Buds Live. Each earbud is said to feature a 61 mAh battery, whereas the charging case will have a 472mAh battery. The buds will also come with an IPX7 water resistance rating.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price (rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price is tipped to set at EUR 229 (roughly Rs 20,600). The India pricing could be slightly lesser.