CES 2021 | LG Rollable phone with expandable display teased yet again, launch tipped for March 2021

LG has teased its first rollable phone that is confirmed to launch in 2021. The South Korean tech giant unveiled the LG Rollable phone yet again at the CES 2021. The company did not explicitly mention any details, and only teased the LG Rollable at its CES 2021 press conference.

The LG Rollable was teased twice during the press conference - once at the beginning, and at the end of the video. It shows off the display scrolling in and out to become an expanded display, similar to the company’s Rollable TV. LG had used the similar method to tease its Rollable TV in the past years.

Not much is known about the LG Rollable phone launch. However, CNET claims that the LG Rollable launch could be held later this year. Another report from Korea’s ETNews claimed that the LG Rollable launch is scheduled for March 2021. LG has not revealed any official details at the time of writing this.

The Rollable phone would be a part of LG’s Explorer Project, which includes the likes of LG Wing.

Other companies like Samsung and Oppo are expected to launch their version of rollable smartphones in 2021. Oppo has already teased its concept smartphone - the Oppo X 2021 - that features a flexible display and structural stacking, bringing users a more natural interactive experience. The biggest highlight of the rollable device is the fact that it has a fixed display size as it adjusts between 6.7 and 7.4 inches diagonally.