LG Wing with Swivel screen, Gimbal camera mode launched in India for Rs 69,990

LG has launched the LG Wing with a dual-screen design in India. The smartphone comes with a Swivel mode that rotates the main-screen by 90 degrees, revealing a second screen. LG Wing price in India is set at Rs 69,990. The smartphone goes on sale starting November 9 in India.

LG Wing price in India

LG Wing price in India is set at Rs 69,990 for 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone will go on sale starting November 9 across online and offline stores.

LG Wing specifications

LG Wing is a part of the company’s Explorer series. The smartphone, at first, may look like any other smartphone until you switch to the Swivel Mode and find the second screen.

LG Wing comes with two displays and two modes - Basic Mode and Swivel Mode. When in Swivel Mode, the display rotates 90 degrees, switching the main 6.8 POLED display in landscape mode to reveal a 3.9-inch second display that unlocks new functions.

Users can interact with the secondary display when using the phone in Swivel Mode. LG claims that the swivel mechanism has been tested to turn clockwise for over 2 lakh times. LG, at the LG Wing launch event, showcased some use cases like the secondary display showing the incoming call details without blocking the GPS on the primary display.

LG Wing has a triple-camera setup at the back. There is a 64MP primary camera, coupled with a 13 MP f/1.9 ultrawide lens, and another 12 MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens. The camera system also includes a Hexa-motion stabiliser. The secondary display can also be used as a grip for controlling the Gimbal Motion camera. To offer an all-screen experience, LG Wing features a 32MP pop-up camera.

LG Wing runs on Android 10-based Q OS.

Other LG Wing specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal memory. There is a 4,000 mAh battery with QuickCharge 4.0. The smartphone is IP54 certified for water and dust resistance and has a MIL-STD 810G compliance.